Eyenovia shares plummet 36% as FDA issues Complete Response Letter for MydCombi
Oct. 25, 2021 10:51 AM ETEYENBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Eyenovia (EYEN -36.5%) shares are down significant in morning trading after the FDA issued a Complete Response Letter ("CRL") for the company's MydCombi, a combination of tropicamide and phenylephrine for in-office pupil dilation.
- The company said the FDA has reclassified MydCombi as a drug-device combination.
- Eyenovia said the FDA found no issues with the company's phase 3 trial for the product.
- The company will provide the additional information requested in the CRL as soon as possible.
- Eyenovia has a cash balance of ~$30.7M, which the company says can support the the resubmission of the MydCombi NDA, completion of the MicroLine clinical program, and other planned activities through early 2023.
- In September, China-based Arctic Vision signed a licensing deal for MydCombi development and commercialization rights in Greater China and South Korea.