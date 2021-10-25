Ares Management subsidiary completes strategic minority investment with Archwest Capital

Oct. 25, 2021 10:47 AM ETAres Management Corporation (ARES)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

men setting up an arrow up a business growth graph

faithiecannoise/iStock via Getty Images

  • An indirect subsidiary of Ares Management (NYSE:ARES), Aspida, completes a strategic minority investment with Archwest Capital, the company said.
  • Aspida will enter into a flow agreement, through which Archwest will provide Aspida with multifamily and mixed-use first mortgage assets to support the company's growth initiatives.
  • Ares (ARES) plans to oversee the ongoing surveillance and monitor these investments.
  • Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
  • "Our partnership with Aspida provides Archwest with great balance sheet strength, coupled with credit expertise in providing necessary capital for this cycle," said Archwest Capital's CEO Shawn Miller.
  • Shares of ARES rise 2.2% in early trading.
  • Earlier, Ares Management launches Ares Wealth Management Solutions.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.