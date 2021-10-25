Ares Management subsidiary completes strategic minority investment with Archwest Capital
Oct. 25, 2021 10:47 AM ETAres Management Corporation (ARES)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- An indirect subsidiary of Ares Management (NYSE:ARES), Aspida, completes a strategic minority investment with Archwest Capital, the company said.
- Aspida will enter into a flow agreement, through which Archwest will provide Aspida with multifamily and mixed-use first mortgage assets to support the company's growth initiatives.
- Ares (ARES) plans to oversee the ongoing surveillance and monitor these investments.
- Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
- "Our partnership with Aspida provides Archwest with great balance sheet strength, coupled with credit expertise in providing necessary capital for this cycle," said Archwest Capital's CEO Shawn Miller.
