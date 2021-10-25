Restaurant Brands CEO: Working to overcome labor shortages and distribution bottlenecks
Oct. 25, 2021
- Restaurant Brands International CEO José Cil said Monday that results for the owner of the Burger King and Popeyes fast-food chains were held back in the latest quarter by labor shortages and distribution bottlenecks.
- That said, the head of Restaurant Brands (NYSE:QSR) told CNBC that the company is "making progress" in building up its workforce following the pandemic and has taken steps to accelerate its digital business.
- Restaurant Brands lost ground on Monday after releasing a mixed earnings report. The firm's Q3 profit topped expectations, but revenues missed projections, largely as a result of a decline in comparable-store sales at its Popeyes brand.
- Cil noted that the shortfall at Popeyes occurred because of a lack of sufficient staff, which limited hours of operation. He also pointed to distribution bottlenecks, which curtailed supply.
- The Restaurant Brands CEO reported "some progress on the labor front" and said the company is working with its franchisees to communicate best practices for finding and retaining workers in the current tight labor market.
- On inflation, Cil asserted that the company has made price increases to counteract higher costs. However, the firm has remained "very careful to not get too far ahead of our skis" on raising prices.
- Rather, Restaurant Brands (QSR) has stayed "very cautious" about matching its price increases to industry inflation rates, so as not to dent demand by becoming overaggressive.
- "At this point, we're in line with inflation," he said.
- QSR dropped more than 3% in Monday's intraday action, falling to $59.77 at about 10:15 AM ET.
- Shares reached a 52-week high of $71.12 earlier this year but declined during June and July. Shares have been bouncing around near multi-month lows in recent weeks.
- QSR kept up with the broader market during the first half of 2021 but has fallen behind lately. For the year as a whole, the stock has edged up 1% compared to a 22% increase for the S&P 500: