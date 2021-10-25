First BanCorp stock gains 3% after beating Q3 estimates on improving asset quality
Oct. 25, 2021 11:30 AM ETFirst BanCorp. (FBP)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- First BanCorp's (NYSE:FBP) Q3 results come in better-than-expected as improvements in the economic backdrop within the regional banks' operating markets continue to drive core performance metrics, said President and CEO Aurelio Aleman.
- Shares of FBP climbs to its highest level since Oct. 2005, up 15% M/M.
- Still, Q3 deposits of $18B slips from $18.1B in the prior quarter as government deposits fell by $345.7M to $3.5B, though this is partially offset to higher balances in demand accounts.
- Q3 EPS of $0.37 beats the consensus estimate of $0.27, up from $0.36 in the prior quarter, and also beats revenue estimate by $5.76M.
- Net interest margin of 3.60% in Q3 vs. 3.81% in Q2; primarily driven by a change in asset mix resulting from average lower-yielding cash balances and investment securities rising $1.2B to 45% of total interest-earning assets vs. 41% in Q2.
- Q3 net interest income of $184.7M remains relatively flat from the second quarter.
- Non-interest income of ~30M in Q3 increases slightly from $29.8M in Q2 as the increase in fee income from credit and debit cards, ATMs and point-of-sale transactions was offset by declines in revenues from mortgage banking activities and service charges on deposits; Q3 non-interest expenses of $114M fell from $130.2M in Q2.
- Merger and restructuring costs of $2.3M in Q3 reflects the Banco Santander Puerto Rico (SBP) acquisition, compared with $11M in Q2.
- Non-performing assets of $174.2M declines from $255.6M in Q2 due mostly to a bulk sale of $52.5M of nonaccrual residential mortgage loans.
- Earlier, First BanCorp EPS beats by $0.10, beats on revenue.