First BanCorp stock gains 3% after beating Q3 estimates on improving asset quality

Oct. 25, 2021 11:30 AM ETFirst BanCorp. (FBP)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Cash Concept

XtockImages/iStock via Getty Images

  • First BanCorp's (NYSE:FBP) Q3 results come in better-than-expected as improvements in the economic backdrop within the regional banks' operating markets continue to drive core performance metrics, said President and CEO Aurelio Aleman.
  • Shares of FBP climbs to its highest level since Oct. 2005, up 15% M/M.
  • Still, Q3 deposits of $18B slips from $18.1B in the prior quarter as government deposits fell by $345.7M to $3.5B, though this is partially offset to higher balances in demand accounts.
  • Q3 EPS of $0.37 beats the consensus estimate of $0.27, up from $0.36 in the prior quarter, and also beats revenue estimate by $5.76M.
  • Net interest margin of 3.60% in Q3 vs. 3.81% in Q2; primarily driven by a change in asset mix resulting from average lower-yielding cash balances and investment securities rising $1.2B to 45% of total interest-earning assets vs. 41% in Q2.
  • Q3 net interest income of $184.7M remains relatively flat from the second quarter.
  • Non-interest income of ~30M in Q3 increases slightly from $29.8M in Q2 as the increase in fee income from credit and debit cards, ATMs and point-of-sale transactions was offset by declines in revenues from mortgage banking activities and service charges on deposits; Q3 non-interest expenses of $114M fell from $130.2M in Q2.
  • Merger and restructuring costs of $2.3M in Q3 reflects the Banco Santander Puerto Rico (SBP) acquisition, compared with $11M in Q2.
  • Non-performing assets of $174.2M declines from $255.6M in Q2 due mostly to a bulk sale of $52.5M of nonaccrual residential mortgage loans.
  • Earlier, First BanCorp EPS beats by $0.10, beats on revenue.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.