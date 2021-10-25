NIH to invest $70M to bring more at-home COVID-19 tests to market
Oct. 25, 2021 11:40 AM ETBecton, Dickinson and Company (BDX), QDEL, ABTBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor7 Comments
- The National Institutes of Health ("NIH") will invest $70M to bring more at-home tests to market and make more of the tests available to the American public.
- The investment "will help identify manufacturers of high quality tests and encourage them to bring those tests to the U.S. market, increasing options for people and overall supply and potentially lowering costs," according to HHS.
- The agency added it will prioritize new OTC tests that have the potential for manufacturing at large scale.
- Separately, the FDA is streamlining the regulatory pathway for manufacturers developing at-home tests.
- The country's top COVID-19 test makers include Abbott Laboratories (ABT -0.1%), Quidel (QDEL +0.1%), and Becton, Dickinson (BDX -0.1%).
- Earlier this month, it was reported the FDA was investing $1B to increase supplies of at-home COVID tests.