Humana expands in 8 counties in Maryland
Oct. 25, 2021 11:40 AM ETHumana Inc. (HUM)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Humana (HUM +0.7%) is expanding its footprint in Maryland and offering affordable Humana Medicare Advantage plans to beneficiaries living in counties on the Eastern Shore.
- The Humana Honor plan, currently available only in the Western area of the state, also will be available to residents living in the Eastern Shore.
- Residents of eight counties — Caroline, Cecil, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s, Somerset, Talbot and Wicomico — on Maryland’s Eastern Shore can select from the new 2022 Humana plans during this year’s Medicare Advantage and Prescription Drug Plan Annual Election Period, which runs from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7, 2021, for coverage that begins Jan. 1, 2022.