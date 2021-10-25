U.S. crude oil tops $85 to extend seven-year high, raising energy stocks
- WTI crude oil climbs above $85/bbl for the first time since 2014, which also is lifting the S&P energy group (XLE +1.4%) to the top of today's sector standings.
- Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister tells Bloomberg that oil producers should not take higher prices for granted, encouraging continued discipline among OPEC+ members.
- "Continuous global stock drawdowns are still widely anticipated in the coming months and only a dent in demand growth could change the underlying sentiment," PVM Oil Associates analyst Tamas Varga tells Bloomberg.
- WTI December crude (CL1:COM) +0.9% to $84.57/bbl, pulling back from an earlier high of $85.25, while December Brent (CO1:COM) +1.1% to $86.51/bbl.
- ETFs: USO, UCO, BNO, XOP, VDE, OIH
- The energy sector is now up 12.7% in October vs. a 5.8% month-to-date gain in the S&P 500.
- Several names are hitting fresh highs for the year, including OXY +4.4%, APA +3.5%, MRO +2.6%, HAL +2.3%, EOG +2.1%, COP +2%, XOM +1.7%, MPC +1.3%, CVX +1.3%.
- Goldman Sachs says it expects oil demand will soon reach pre-COVID levels of ~100M bbl/day as consumption in Asia rebounds, which could push Brent crude prices above its year-end forecast of $90/bbl.
- Goldman also estimates gas-to-oil switching may contribute at least 1M bbl/day to oil demand.
- "We would need prices to rise to $110/bbl to stifle demand enough to balance the market deficit we currently see in Q1 2022 given our expectation that OPEC+ continues on the current path of 400K bbl/day per month increase in quotas," Goldman says.
- Saudi Arabia is joining the net-zero club, with plans to go carbon neutral by 2060.