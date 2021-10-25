U.S. crude oil tops $85 to extend seven-year high, raising energy stocks

Oil worker in orange uniform and helmet on of background the pump jack and blue sky.

anatoliy_gleb/iStock via Getty Images

  • WTI crude oil climbs above $85/bbl for the first time since 2014, which also is lifting the S&P energy group (XLE +1.4%) to the top of today's sector standings.
  • Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister tells Bloomberg that oil producers should not take higher prices for granted, encouraging continued discipline among OPEC+ members.
  • "Continuous global stock drawdowns are still widely anticipated in the coming months and only a dent in demand growth could change the underlying sentiment," PVM Oil Associates analyst Tamas Varga tells Bloomberg.
  • WTI December crude (CL1:COM) +0.9% to $84.57/bbl, pulling back from an earlier high of $85.25, while December Brent (CO1:COM) +1.1% to $86.51/bbl.
  • ETFs: USO, UCO, BNO, XOP, VDE, OIH
  • The energy sector is now up 12.7% in October vs. a 5.8% month-to-date gain in the S&P 500.
  • Several names are hitting fresh highs for the year, including OXY +4.4%, APA +3.5%, MRO +2.6%, HAL +2.3%, EOG +2.1%, COP +2%, XOM +1.7%, MPC +1.3%, CVX +1.3%.
  • Goldman Sachs says it expects oil demand will soon reach pre-COVID levels of ~100M bbl/day as consumption in Asia rebounds, which could push Brent crude prices above its year-end forecast of $90/bbl.
  • Goldman also estimates gas-to-oil switching may contribute at least 1M bbl/day to oil demand.
  • "We would need prices to rise to $110/bbl to stifle demand enough to balance the market deficit we currently see in Q1 2022 given our expectation that OPEC+ continues on the current path of 400K bbl/day per month increase in quotas," Goldman says.
  • Saudi Arabia is joining the net-zero club, with plans to go carbon neutral by 2060.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.