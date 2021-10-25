Remark Holdings soars as social media interest spikes

Oct. 25, 2021 11:45 AM ETRemark Holdings, Inc. (MARK)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor4 Comments

Stock Market Data

blackred/E+ via Getty Images

  • Remark Holdings (NASDAQ:MARK) continues its meme-inspired rally with a gain of 84% after being up even much more earlier in the session.
  • Volume on MARK is over 230M shares in morning trading vs. the average daily volume of 43M shares.
  • There is no fundamental news on Remark (MARK), but the stock is generating huge interest on Reddit's WallStreetBets and Stocktwits.
  • Google search trends on "Remark stock" are also spiking.
  • The five-day rally for Remark (MARK) now stands at 147%.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.