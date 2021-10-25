Remark Holdings soars as social media interest spikes
Oct. 25, 2021 11:45 AM ETRemark Holdings, Inc. (MARK)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Remark Holdings (NASDAQ:MARK) continues its meme-inspired rally with a gain of 84% after being up even much more earlier in the session.
- Volume on MARK is over 230M shares in morning trading vs. the average daily volume of 43M shares.
- There is no fundamental news on Remark (MARK), but the stock is generating huge interest on Reddit's WallStreetBets and Stocktwits.
- Google search trends on "Remark stock" are also spiking.
- The five-day rally for Remark (MARK) now stands at 147%.