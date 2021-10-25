German solar vehicle start-up Sono Motors files for U.S. IPO
Oct. 25, 2021 11:46 AM ETSono Group N.V. (SEV)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Sono Motors has filed a registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for an proposed initial public offering (IPO) for its common shares.
- The Munich, Germany-based solar car firm plans to list its shares on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol "SEV."
- Terms of the proposed offering, including amount of shares to be offered and the price range, have not yet been determined.
- Founded in 2016, Sono Motors is currently developing what is said to be the world's first solar electric vehicle (SEV). The "Sion" will feature feature 248 solar cells on its body that can add 112km, on average (up to 245 km) per week, of driving range to the car's battery. The car's 54kWh liquid cooled battery promises to deliver a range of up to 305km on a single charge.
- The car will be produced through contract manufacturing, with customer deliveries expected to begin in 1H23. Sono Motors had received over 14,000 pre-orders for the car by the end of September. The company also plans to license its solar technology to other manufacturers for application in vehicles such as buses, trailers, trucks, camper vans, trains and boats.
- Sono Motors incurred a net loss of €56M in 2020, and expects to continue making losses until it starts deliveries of the Sion commence. Since its launch in 2016, the company has booked losses of €108.8M.