Linde taps Lamba as new CEO; Angel will become chairman

  • Linde (LIN +0.8%) names COO Sanjiv Lamba to succeed Steve Angel as its new CEO, with Angel taking over from Wolfgang Reitzle as the company's new chairman, effective March 1.
  • Lamba has spent a 30-year career at Linde, becoming COO in October last year.
  • Angel has been Linde's CEO since 2018 after previously running Praxair, which merged with Linde in the same year.
