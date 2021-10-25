Linde taps Lamba as new CEO; Angel will become chairman
- Linde (LIN +0.8%) names COO Sanjiv Lamba to succeed Steve Angel as its new CEO, with Angel taking over from Wolfgang Reitzle as the company's new chairman, effective March 1.
- Lamba has spent a 30-year career at Linde, becoming COO in October last year.
- Angel has been Linde's CEO since 2018 after previously running Praxair, which merged with Linde in the same year.
