What to look for in Raytheon Technologies' Q3 Earnings?

Raytheon corporation corporate office entrance sign in Northern Virginia with American flag

krblokhin/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 26th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.09 (+87.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $16.36B (+9.1% Y/Y).
  • Bifurcating revenue: Collins Aerospace Systems net sales estimate $4.79B; Pratt & Whitney net sales estimate $4.47B; Intelligence & Space net sales estimate $3.89B; Missiles & Defense net sales estimate $3.86B.
  • Over the last 2 years, RTX has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 14 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 10 downward.
  • A graphically look at the company's earnings against its estimates over the past few quarters.

