What to look for in Raytheon Technologies' Q3 Earnings?
Oct. 25, 2021 12:03 PM ETRaytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 26th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.09 (+87.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $16.36B (+9.1% Y/Y).
- Bifurcating revenue: Collins Aerospace Systems net sales estimate $4.79B; Pratt & Whitney net sales estimate $4.47B; Intelligence & Space net sales estimate $3.89B; Missiles & Defense net sales estimate $3.86B.
- Over the last 2 years, RTX has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 14 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 10 downward.
- A graphically look at the company's earnings against its estimates over the past few quarters.
- SA Contributor writes: 'Raytheon: Undervalued Growth Potential'
- Last quarter, the company raised FY21 outlook: Sales of $64.4 - $65.4B, up from $63.9 - $65.4B vs. $65.39B consensus; the stock scaled 2.6% on the same day.
- Some latest news on the company: 'IBM and Raytheon Technologies collaborate on AI, cryptography and quantum technologies'
- A comparative look at the company's ratings against its peer stocks.