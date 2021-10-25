Lemonade stock rises after lagging moving averages as short interest stays high
Oct. 25, 2021 12:15 PM ETLemonade, Inc. (LMND)ROOT, PGRBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Lemonade (LMND +1.9%), which spiked at $183 in January amid the meme-stock frenzy, was running at ~23% below its 100-day simple moving average and 34% under its 200-day SMA as of Friday's close, perhaps giving investors confidence that the stock will rebound.
- Still, there's a sizeable faction betting that the stock will fall, with ~28% short interest. So expect continued volatility for the stock, due to the short interest and relatively small number of shares outstanding, ~61.6M shares as of Aug. 10, 2021.
- Here are other things to take into consideration:
- SA's Quant rating of Very Bearish gives Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) poor grades on Value, Profitability, Momentum, and Earnings Revisions. The only factor that gets a high grade is Growth.
- The average SA Author rating is Neutral (6 Bullish, 1 Neutral, 1 Bearish, 1 Very Bearish).
- The average Wall Street analyst rating in Neutral (1 Very Bullish, 2 Bullish, 3 Neutral, 2 Bearish, 1 Very Bearish).
- To get contrasting views of the insurance-tech's prospects, SA contributor Jordan Martenstyn sees the stock's 80% compression since January giving it an attractive valuation range, while Mott Capital warns that it's in a descending triangle.
- While Lemonade's (LMND) total return over the past year, at 21%, has receded from earlier this year, it's still outpacing the 1.3% return of more traditional insurer Progressive (NYSE:PGR) and rival insure-tech Root's (NASDAQ:ROOT) -81% decline as seen in the graph below.
- In late September, Lemonade counted among the 10 most crowded short stocks, according to S3 Partners.