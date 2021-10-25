Micron, Samsung get underperform ratings in new Bernstein report
Oct. 25, 2021 12:26 PM ETMicron Technology, Inc. (MU)SSNLFBy: Rex Crum, SA News Editor45 Comments
- With the memory chip market continuing to be impacted by a global shortage in semiconductor components, Bernstein analyst Mark Li is taking a negative view of the sector, saying that its cyclical nature is "too painful to ignore."
- On Monday, Li initiated coverage of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU), SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF) with underperform ratings. Li also set a price target of $58 on Micron, which he said was lowest on Wall Street.
- Li said that the current state of the memory chip market is such that things aren't likely to improve in any noticeable measure for the near term.
- "A downcycle just began and we don't think it will end until late 2022," Li said. "Supply discipline should make it shallower and shorter than before, but price fall is inevitable." Li said that the fundamentals of the memory market will start to turn around next year, and that sector stocks have historically begun to improve anywhere from three to nine months after a market turnaround.
- Li said that one of the features that impacts the memory sector is its high exposure to computing applications, which make up 50% of the memory market's revenue. By comparison, non-memory chipmakers see about 33% of their sales from applications related to computing.
- "Memory is primarily for computation and data-storage purposes, and that is what a computer is all about," Li said.
- Of the three companies he rated, Li said he likes Micron the most on the grounds that it "defied the smaller scale and delivered higher operation efficiency [and] its margins have surpassed the nearest rival, SK Hynix."
- Micron (MU) shares rose almost 2% Monday after the company acknowledged its production had been impacted by an earthquake in Taiwan over the weekend.