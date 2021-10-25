Ecolab Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Oct. 25, 2021
- Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.30 (+13.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.26B (+7.9% Y/Y).
- Analysts expects adjusted gross margin rate of 42%.
- Over the last 2 years, ECL has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 16 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 6 downward.