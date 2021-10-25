PACCAR Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Oct. 25, 2021 1:00 PM ETPACCAR Inc (PCAR)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.20 (+8.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.56B (+0.4% Y/Y).
- The company announced earlier this month, that the semiconductor shortage will reduce truck deliveries in Q3 2021 by approximately 7,000 vehicles, bringing the estimated total to 33,000 vehicles. Last quarter, the company delivered 40,100 vehicles.
- Analysts expects global truck deliveries of 35,830 vehicles.
- Over the last 1 year, PCAR has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 16 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward.