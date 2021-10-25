Can UPS maintain EPS beat run in Q3?
Oct. 25, 2021
- UPS (NYSE:UPS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.55 (+11.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $22.57B (+6.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, UPS has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 18 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 11 downward.
- Analysts expect, U.S. package revenue estimate $14.20B; International package revenue estimate $4.73B; and Supply Chain Solutions revenue estimate $3.77B.
- Operating expense estimate $19.83B; and average daily volume estimate 24.1M, according to analysts.
- The company's stock was down -6.99% on July 27, the day it reported its Q2 earnings.
- The company slipped after topping Q2 estimates, but setting guidance slightly below expectations.
- Notable news for Q3: UPS announced it was acquiring technology platform Roadie, which enables local same-day delivery.
- In September the company noted that it would hire over 100K essential workers for upcoming holiday season. Later in the month, UPS CEO Carol Tomé said it will have the workers it needs to handle the peak holiday season, despite a warning from competitor FedEx (NYSE:FDX) that the tight labor market would cut into its results.