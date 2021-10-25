InMode Q3 2021 Earnings Preview

  • InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.50 (-20.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $89.38M (+49.7% Y/Y).
  • Earlier this month, Seeking Alpha contributor JR Research argued that InMode has "phenomenal growth and margins", but warned that the company's revenue growth is decelerating.
  • InMode shares rose more than 8% in reaction to raising its full-year topline guidance and predicted a record revenue in the third-quarter, earlier this month.
  • Over the last 2 years, INMD has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.
  • The company's shares have skyrocketed more than 250% year to date.
