InMode Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Oct. 25, 2021 1:08 PM ETInMode Ltd. (INMD)By: SA News Team6 Comments
- InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.50 (-20.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $89.38M (+49.7% Y/Y).
- Earlier this month, Seeking Alpha contributor JR Research argued that InMode has "phenomenal growth and margins", but warned that the company's revenue growth is decelerating.
- InMode shares rose more than 8% in reaction to raising its full-year topline guidance and predicted a record revenue in the third-quarter, earlier this month.
- Over the last 2 years, INMD has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- The company's shares have skyrocketed more than 250% year to date.