TransUnion Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Oct. 25, 2021 1:09 PM ETTransUnion (TRU)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.93 (+14.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $776.74M (+11.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TRU has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 14 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 0 downward.