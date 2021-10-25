PJT Partners Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Oct. 25, 2021 1:13 PM ETPJT Partners Inc. (PJT)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.27 (-6.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $272.32M (-8.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PJT has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.