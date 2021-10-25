Invesco Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Oct. 25, 2021 1:15 PM ETInvesco Ltd. (IVZ)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.73 (+37.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.33B (+22.0% Y/Y).
- Analyst expects net flows estimate +$19.23 billion.
- Over the last 2 years, IVZ has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.