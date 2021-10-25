AudioCodes Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Oct. 25, 2021 1:16 PM ETAudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 25th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.38 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $62.43M (+10.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AUDC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.