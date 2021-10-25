Dana Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Oct. 25, 2021 1:16 PM ETDana Incorporated (DAN)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Dana (NYSE:DAN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.49 (+32.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.1B (+5.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, DAN has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward.