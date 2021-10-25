Sensata Technologies Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Oct. 25, 2021 1:17 PM ETSensata Technologies Holding plc (ST)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.83 (+25.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $930.7M (+18.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ST has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 14 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 4 downward.