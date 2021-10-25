Will Corning continue the trend of topping estimates in Q3 2021?

Oct. 25, 2021 1:18 PM ETCorning Incorporated (GLW)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Corning (NYSE:GLW) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.58 (+34.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.63B (+21.0% Y/Y).
  • Last week, the company has expanded its collaboration with AT&T by investing $150M in US optical cable expansion.
  • The company has exceeded expectations in Q2 and CFO said, "“Corning is on track to deliver an outstanding year. In the second quarter we added almost $1 billion in sales year over year and a half billion in sales over pre-pandemic levels; we improved margins year over year and sequentially, contributing to strong EPS; and we generated significant operating and free cash flow. We are confident this momentum will continue."
  • Over the last 2 years, GLW has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward.
  • The company has consistently topped the estimates past 8 quarters:
  • Read the most recent Very Bullish analysis on the stock. Shares up 2.4% over the period of one month.
