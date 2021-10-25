Graphic Packaging Holding Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Oct. 25, 2021 1:19 PM ETGraphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.31 (+19.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.82B (+7.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, GPK has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 2 downward.