Winnebago, Thor Industries near lows after Keybanc downgrades

Colorado RV vacation

tupungato/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • RV makers Winnebago (NYSE:WGO) and Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) neared session lows after Keybanc downgraded the stocks citing better supply and potentially waning demand.
  • Winnebago (WGO) and Thor Industries (THO) were cut to sector weight from overweight by KeyBanc analyst Brett Andress.
  • Andress wrote in a note that he's downgrading the stocks as "the next prong of bear narrative (supply side increase) might be finding some traction."
  • "We now have less conviction on pricing power into 2022," Andress wrote.
  • The downgrade comes after the stocks were hurt earlier month after another firm hosted a call with a dealer that had some people more cautious on the industry. Baird in a note earlier this month said the called reportedly brought up concerns about foot traffic and trade-in cycles. Baird said its own dealer checks painted a "better picture."
  • Winnebago short interest 11% of float, Thor Industries short interest 7.3%.
  • Last week, Winnebago rallies after strong demand leads to revenue pop, huge backlog.
