Can QuantumScape sustain EPS beat run in Q3 earnings show?
Oct. 25, 2021 1:38 PM ETQuantumScape Corporation (QS)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor23 Comments
- QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.10
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.
- Over the last 2 years, QS has beaten EPS estimates 33% of the time.
- The company's stock rose +13.03% on July 28, the day after it reported its Q2 results on July 27, post market.
- Notable news for Q3:
- The company said that it ended Q2 with over $1.5B in liquidity and continue to expect to enter 2022 with greater than $1.3B in liquidity. The company noted that it was fully funded to ramp up production.
- In August, CEO Jagdeep Singh posted a positive update on on 10-layer cell results.
- The solid-state lithium battery maker disclosed in September that the company signed an agreement with a second top 10 automotive original equipment manufacturer.