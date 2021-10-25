Revance Therapeutics slips further as bearish views pile up
Oct. 25, 2021 1:40 PM ETRevance Therapeutics, Inc. (RVNC)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Having shed nearly a third of value last week, Revance Therapeutics (RVNC -7.3%) has extended the losses on Monday after Wells Fargo lowered its rating to Equal Weight from Overweight. The price target trimmed to $17 from $35 implies a premium of ~10.1% to the last close.
- The downgrade is based on what the analyst Jacob Hughes calls a “thorough review and conversations with an FDA consultant and the company.”
- A little over a week ago, Revance (NASDAQ:RVNC) announced that the FDA declined to approve its DaxibotulinumtoxinA injection as a treatment for moderate to severe glabellar (frown) lines. A few days before that, in a Form 483, the regulator cited issues with one of its facilities.
- Both events add “some near-term complexity,” Hughes argues, citing financial constraints for the company and expecting the regulatory snub to extend the timeline for DaxibotulinumtoxinA approval by more than 12 months.
- The FDA decision to decline the approval for the wrinkle therapy caused several Wall Street analysts to trim their price targets on the stock.
- With a ~32.0% decline, Revance (RVNC) was among the worst performers in healthcare last week.