Visa earnings expected to grow: Should you buy?
Oct. 25, 2021 1:41 PM ETVisa Inc. (V)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor12 Comments
- Visa (NYSE:V) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.54 (+37.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $6.51B (+27.6% Y/Y).
- Revenue breakdown: Service revenue are driven by already-reported June payment volumes of 34% Y/Y.
- Data Processing: QTD data through August was 124%.
- International: Data through August was ~83%.
- Analyst expects cross-border volumes at constant currency +31.7%, total Visa processed transactions $45.05B, payments volume at constant currency +15%.
- Visa (NYSE:V) and other payment processors dropped after Strike CEO Jack Mallers said the cost of transferring money through apps such as Strike can go to "zero", while card processors charge 2.5% because of their legacy costs and intermediaries.
- The company topped estimates over the past 6 quarters.
- While the company did not issue guidance due to significant uncertainty in the global economy due to COVID-19, the company might announce FY22 guidance during its Q4 earnings. Analyst expects FY22 EPS of $7.26 and revenue of $28.75B.
- The SA Quant rating on Visa is Neutral, while the Wall St. average rating and SA Authors rating is Bullish.
- The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating of 3.31 on Visa ranks the stock in the top 10 of the data processing and outsourced services sector.
- Over the last 2 years, V has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 16 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 15 upward revisions and 8 downward.
- SA contributor Beersheba Research expects plenty of growth ahead for long-term investors.