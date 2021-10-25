Although Progenity up 227% in last month, year-to-date return tells a different story
Oct. 25, 2021 1:43 PM ETProgenity, Inc. (PROG)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Progenity (PROG +12.2%) has been perhaps the hottest biotech stock over the last month, rising a staggering 227% in that period.
- The company has been buoyed in recent weeks by the granting of patents related to its ingestible capsules that are can be used to deliver large molecule drugs, such as monoclonal antibodies, directly to parts of the body.
- Last month, the stock benefitted from a patent for its preeclampsia test.
- However, a look at Progenity's year-to-date performance tells a different story. Shares are down 44% during that period.
- There is also speculation the stock is the subject of a short squeeze. About 22.4% of the company's float is short, according to Fintel.
- Seeking Alpha contributor Greg Wajda says the company's revenue declined 50% in 2020 and expresses concerns about the company's June announcement of a strategic transformation.