McDonald's workers plan strike to protest sexual harassment
Oct. 25, 2021 1:45 PM ETMcDonald's Corporation (MCD)By: SA News Team
- McDonald's (MCD -0.7%) employees in 10+ cities are planning a walk-out on Tuesday to protest the company's response to sexual harassment in the workplace. The protestors will also call on workers to unionize, as they say that McDonald's hasn't done enough to help their employees.
- The complaints come following multiple employee complaints to the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. The EEOC filed a lawsuit last month against a McDonald's franchise that operates 22 locations, alleging that management did not respond appropriately to accusations of sexual harassment against teenagers.
- "Every single person working at a McDonald’s restaurant deserves to feel safe and respected when they come to work, and sexual harassment and assault have no place in any McDonald’s restaurant," said the company in a statement after mandating training for its 2 million employees focused on preventing harassment and discrimination. "We know more work is needed to further our workplace ambitions, which is why all 40,000 McDonald’s restaurants will be assessed and accountable to Global Brand Standards."
- McDonald's has faced a variety of lawsuits accusing it of fostering a hostile work environment.