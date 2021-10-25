Ares Capital Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Oct. 25, 2021 1:48 PM ETARCCBy: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor8 Comments
- Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.45 (+15.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $432.25M (+22.8% Y/Y).
- The company topped estimates over the past 6 quarters.
- The SA Quant rating is Neutral, while the Wall St. average rating and SA Authors rating is Bullish.
- The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating of 3.46 on Ares Capital ranks the stock 18th among the top asset management and custody bank stocks.
- Over the last 2 years, ARCC has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- SA contributor BDC Buzz endorses Ares Capital as Blue-Chip BDC yielding 7.8%.