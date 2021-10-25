3M Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Oct. 25, 2021 2:42 PM ET3M Company (MMM)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor4 Comments
- 3M (NYSE:MMM) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.23 (-8.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $8.67B (+3.2% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect operating income of $1.74B and operating margin of 20.3%.
- Organic sales growth estimate (local currency): Safety and industrial +2.59%; Transportation and electronics +7.21%; Health care +2.02%; and consumer +5.57%.
- Capex is estimated to be $514.2M.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 15 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 7 downward.
- Over the last 2 years, MMM has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- CFO Monish Patolawala warned on inflation hit stating input costs have been outpacing its ability to raise prices during the September quarter. 3M said it expects the semiconductor shortage will last into 2022 and has doubled its estimate for the decline in H2 new vehicle production to 6% from 3%.
- Last week, 3M said it reached a collaborative agreement with several parties to resolve ongoing litigation and negotiations related to PFAS substances near the company's Decatur, Ala., facility.