MakeMyTrip Q2 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 25, 2021 2:43 PM ETMakeMyTrip Limited (MMYT)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.08 (-14.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $75.95M (+228.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MMYT has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.