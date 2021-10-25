Asbury Automotive Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Oct. 25, 2021 2:43 PM ETAsbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Asbury Automotive (NYSE:ABG) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 25th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $6.36 (+55.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.27B (+26.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ABG has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 4 downward.