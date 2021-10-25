Turning Point Brands Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Oct. 25, 2021
- Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 25th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.70 (-6.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $112.93M (+8.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TPB has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.