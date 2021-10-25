Orange S.A. Q3 Earnings Preview
Oct. 25, 2021 2:52 PM ETOrange S.A. (ORAN)By: SA News Team2 Comments
- Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th, before market open.
- The consensus Revenue Estimate is €12.55B (flat Y/Y).
- Analyst expect EBITDAaL of €3.54B.
- Recently, CNES had selected Orange Business Services to lead consortium to secure and store its data.
- Wall Street is Bullish on Orange (NYSE:ORAN). The stock has a Quant Rating of Neutral.
- Previously (Oct. 1): Orange to acquire Groupama's stake in online banking unit.
