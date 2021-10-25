Orange S.A. Q3 Earnings Preview

Orange logo in an Orange Shop in downtown Lyon. Orange S.A., formerly France Telecom S.A., is a French multinational telecommunications corporation

BalkansCat/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

This was corrected on 10/25/2021 at 2:54 PM. Note: The original item was erroneously tagged to the ticker 'ORN.'

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.