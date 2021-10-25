Pinterest draws first content chief in head of YouTube partnerships
Oct. 25, 2021 3:12 PM ETPinterest, Inc. (PINS), GOOG, GOOGLBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor12 Comments
- YouTube's (GOOG -0.1%, GOOGL -0.3%) head of content partnerships is decamping for a role in charge of content at Pinterest (PINS -12.5%), Variety reports.
- Malik Ducard spent a decade at YouTube, most recently leading business development for the platform's partnerships on film, TV, social impact, family and learning.
- But he'll be the first chief content officer at Pinterest, where he will help that company build out its relationships in the creator economy.
- It looks like an amicable split, Variety notes.
- Before joining YouTube, Ducard worked in digital distribution for Paramount Pictures.
- Pinterest (PINS -12.5%) has been down by double digits today after PayPal indicated it was abandoning a proposal to acquire the company.