Pinterest draws first content chief in head of YouTube partnerships

Oct. 25, 2021

Pinterest Homepage

seewhatmitchsee/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • YouTube's (GOOG -0.1%, GOOGL -0.3%) head of content partnerships is decamping for a role in charge of content at Pinterest (PINS -12.5%), Variety reports.
  • Malik Ducard spent a decade at YouTube, most recently leading business development for the platform's partnerships on film, TV, social impact, family and learning.
  • But he'll be the first chief content officer at Pinterest, where he will help that company build out its relationships in the creator economy.
  • It looks like an amicable split, Variety notes.
  • Before joining YouTube, Ducard worked in digital distribution for Paramount Pictures.
  • Pinterest (PINS -12.5%) has been down by double digits today after PayPal indicated it was abandoning a proposal to acquire the company.
