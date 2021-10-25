Cyngn stock price pops 30% intraday on post-IPO buzz for autonomous-driving software firm (update)
Oct. 25, 2021 3:29 PM ETCyngn Inc. (CYN), WITBy: Jerry Kronenberg, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Autonomous-driving software firm Cyngn (NASDAQ:CYN) rallied more than 30% intraday Monday, apparently rising on positive social-media buzz following an IPO last week that initially failed to catch fire.
- CYN rose to as high as $9.91 despite a brief trading halt, rising 33% from Friday’s close and 32.1% from the bottom-of-the-range $7.50 a share that its initial public offering priced at last week.
- Shares later pulled back, but still closed at $8.39, ahead 12.6% for the session and 11.9% from the IPO price.
- Cyngn (CYN) is designing software to run self-driving payloaders, forklifts and other equipment that industrial firms can use at warehouses, construction projects and other private sites.
- CYN wrote in its recent S-1 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that it sees those applications as easier to develop than building driverless cars to operate on public streets.
- Cyngn (CYN) enjoyed pre-IPO backing from such top investors as Andreessen Horowitz, Benchmark, Redpoint Ventures and an entity linked to billionaire Azim Premji of U.S.-traded Indian conglomerate Wipro (NYSE:WIT).
- But despite such support, CYN got little initial love from Wall Street when the company went public last Wednesday. The firm’s IPO priced at the bottom of its expected $7.50-$9.50/share price range, then CYN fell 1.3% on its first trading day to close at $7.40.
- However, strong positive buzz Monday on Twitter, Stocktwits and WallStreetBets seemed to drive the stock higher. For instance, widely followed investor Zack Morris tweeted to his roughly 580,000 followers that he expected CYN to top $10 a share.
Still, Seeking Alpha contributor Donovan Jones wrote a recent analysis in which he called the company’s IPO “an odd one and given the firm’s lack of revenue, which is unusual for a non-life science company seeking public investment.”