UNG, UGAZF and other natural-gas ETFs soar as natgas prices rally +12%
Oct. 25, 2021 3:57 PM ETThe United States Natural Gas ETF, LP (UNG), BOIL, KOLDUGAZF, XLEBy: Jason Capul, SA News Editor
- Natural gas ETFs surged Monday after natgas jumped 12.8% on forecasts for cooler-than-expected November weather and concerns around supply constraints.
- The United States Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:UNG), the largest natgas ETF with over $375M assets under management, soared +10.28% Monday.
- UNG is also +99.78% YTD. The fund provides investors exposure to the natgas market through the use of futures contracts.
- Aside from UNG, leveraged natgas funds rallied sharply Monday.
- VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN (UGAZF) was +37.13% on the day and +398.85% YTD at last check. Similarly, 2x leveraged ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) was +20.02% and +218.88% YTD.
- On the flipside, the 2x leveraged ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD) was -20.79% and -83.83% YTD. (There's currently no 3x leveraged inverse natgas ETF.)
- The fuel's price also rose on the idea that gas-rich Russia is using natgas exports as an economic weapon amid Western Europe's current energy crunch.
- When asked if Russian President Vladimir Putin was using gas as an economic lever against the West, Amos Hochstein, President Joe Biden's adviser, told reporters: "I think we are getting close to that line if Russia indeed has the gas to supply and it chooses not to, and it will only do so if Europe accedes to other demands that are completely unrelated."
