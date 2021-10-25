Pretium Resources jumps after making new discovery at Brucejack
Oct. 25, 2021 3:57 PM ETPretium Resources Inc. (PVG)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Pretium Resources (PVG +6.1%) rallies near a YTD high after announcing a new high-grade gold exploration discovery at the Golden Marmot zone of its Brucejack property in British Columbia.
- Pretium says assays have been received for the first nine drill holes, with eight intersecting gold, including drill hole SU-786, which intersected four bands of high-grade gold mineralization over 53.5 meters.
- "The gold mineralization intersected at Golden Marmot occurs in the same host rocks and with the same alteration signature as the nearby Valley of the Kings deposit, which is a strong indication it could be a new high-grade deposit," the company says, adding that its proximity and existing trail access "would make it relatively easy to integrate into future mine plans as an independent source of ore to supply the Brucejack mill."
