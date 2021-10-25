Facebook misses revenues and guides lower amid Apple changes, but shares tick up (updated)
Oct. 25, 2021 4:13 PM ETMeta Platforms, Inc. (FB)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor110 Comments
- Updated 4:38 p.m.: Shares have now turned 4% higher as reaction to earnings continues.
- Original item: Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) saw an initial postmarket dip but has turned 0.5% higher after its third-quarter earnings missed revenue expectations for the first time in years, and the company guided to the downside for Q4, citing Apple's IOS 14 privacy changes as a factor.
- The company's revenues came in at $29 billion - up 35% year-over-year, but nearly $500 million short of consensus - and monthly active users also fell below analyst expectations.
- It beat on profitability, though, with EPS growing 19% to $3.22.
- Operating income rose 30% to $10.42 billion, and operating margin dipped to 36% from a year-ago 37%.
- "We made good progress this quarter and our community continues to grow," says CEO Mark Zuckerberg. "I'm excited about our roadmap, especially around creators, commerce, and helping to build the metaverse."
- The company also announced a $50 billion increase in its share repurchase authorization.
- Daily active users rose 6% to 1.93 billion, which beat expectations for 1.92 billion. But monthly active users also rose 6% to 2.91 billion, and was short of consensus for 2.92 billion.
- Family daily active people rose 11% to 2.81 billion on average, while family monthly active people rose 12% to 3.58 billion.
- Liquidity hit $58.08 billion.
- It's forecasting Q4 revenue of $31.5 billion to $34 billion, light of consensus for $34.8 billion.
- "Our outlook reflects the significant uncertainty we face in the fourth quarter in light of continued headwinds from Apple's iOS 14 changes, and macroeconomic and COVID-related factors," the company says. "In addition, we expect non-ads revenue to be down year-over-year in the fourth quarter as we lap the strong launch of Quest 2 during last year's holiday shopping season."
- Q3 earnings presentation
- Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.
- Shares finished higher today by 1.3%, a rebound from the premarket when overhanging sentiment from Friday's post-Snap reaction weighed on the stock amid concerns about Apple privacy effects.