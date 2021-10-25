Facebook misses revenues and guides lower amid Apple changes, but shares tick up (updated)

Oct. 25, 2021 4:13 PM ETMeta Platforms, Inc. (FB)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor110 Comments

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg And News Corp CEO Robert Thomson Debut Facebook News

Drew Angerer/Getty Images News

  • Updated 4:38 p.m.: Shares have now turned 4% higher as reaction to earnings continues.
  • Original item: Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) saw an initial postmarket dip but has turned 0.5% higher after its third-quarter earnings missed revenue expectations for the first time in years, and the company guided to the downside for Q4, citing Apple's IOS 14 privacy changes as a factor.
  • The company's revenues came in at $29 billion - up 35% year-over-year, but nearly $500 million short of consensus - and monthly active users also fell below analyst expectations.
  • It beat on profitability, though, with EPS growing 19% to $3.22.
  • Operating income rose 30% to $10.42 billion, and operating margin dipped to 36% from a year-ago 37%.
  • "We made good progress this quarter and our community continues to grow," says CEO Mark Zuckerberg. "I'm excited about our roadmap, especially around creators, commerce, and helping to build the metaverse."
  • The company also announced a $50 billion increase in its share repurchase authorization.
  • Daily active users rose 6% to 1.93 billion, which beat expectations for 1.92 billion. But monthly active users also rose 6% to 2.91 billion, and was short of consensus for 2.92 billion.
  • Family daily active people rose 11% to 2.81 billion on average, while family monthly active people rose 12% to 3.58 billion.
  • Liquidity hit $58.08 billion.
  • It's forecasting Q4 revenue of $31.5 billion to $34 billion, light of consensus for $34.8 billion.
  • "Our outlook reflects the significant uncertainty we face in the fourth quarter in light of continued headwinds from Apple's iOS 14 changes, and macroeconomic and COVID-related factors," the company says. "In addition, we expect non-ads revenue to be down year-over-year in the fourth quarter as we lap the strong launch of Quest 2 during last year's holiday shopping season."
  • Q3 earnings presentation
  • Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.
  • Shares finished higher today by 1.3%, a rebound from the premarket when overhanging sentiment from Friday's post-Snap reaction weighed on the stock amid concerns about Apple privacy effects.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.