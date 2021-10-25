Axalta Coating Systems EPS beats by $0.05, misses on revenue
Oct. 25, 2021 4:21 PM ETAxalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.39 beats by $0.05; GAAP EPS of $0.30 beats by $0.02.
- Revenue of $1.09B (+5.8% Y/Y) misses by $10M.
- CFO comment: "Regarding Q4 expectations, we anticipate supportive demand and year-over-year growth within Performance Coatings, coupled with incremental pricing realization. In Mobility Coatings, we expect that Light Vehicle customer production constraints will remain fairly constant during Q4, resulting in broadly similar sequential volume and operating profit outcomes. We also believe that the semiconductor chip shortage could continue through 2022."