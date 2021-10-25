Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance misses on revenue
Oct. 25, 2021
- Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.38.
- Revenue of $66.65M (-2.7% Y/Y) misses by $2.05M.
- Net interest income of $60.7 million.
- Declared a common stock dividend of $0.35 per share for Q3 2021, resulting in a 9.0% dividend yield.
- Total loan portfolio of $7.3 billion with w/a unlevered all-in yield6,b of 5.2%.
- Ended quarter with $593 million of total liquidity, comprised of $243 million in cash on hand and $350 million of approved and undrawn credit capacity.