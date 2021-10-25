Rand Capital key person to step down

Oct. 25, 2021 4:25 PM ETRand Capital (RAND)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) President and CEO, Allen F. “Pete” Grum intends to retire effective December 1, 2021.
  • Mr. Grum will remain as a member of the Board of Directors of the company and has been appointed Vice Chair of the Board of Directors of the Company effective December 1, 2021.
  • Daniel Penberthy, Executive VP, Treasurer, CFO and Secretary of the company, to serve as President and CEO effective December 1, 2021.
  • In addition, Margaret Brechtel, VP of Finance, will succeed Mr. Penberthy as Executive VP, Treasurer, CFO and Secretary of the company, also effective December 1, 2021.
