Inter Parfums boosts guidance after record quarter with strength seen across brands
Oct. 25, 2021 4:26 PM ETInter Parfums, Inc. (IPAR)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Inter Parfums Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) says it generated a record tally for Q3 of $263M in revenue. The record month came despite the near absence of travel retail business and major supply chain disruptions affecting the procurement of components, the ability to transport goods and related cost increases
- Europe-based sales were 44% higher than the level from 2019 at $206M and U.S.-based sales were 19% higher at $57M. Sales strength was recorded across the Montblanc (+26%), Jimmy Choo (+40%), Coach (+98%), GUESS (+27%) and Lanvin (+37%) brands.
- Looking ahead, Inter Parfums sees full-year sales of $810M vs. $705M prior view and $778M consensus estimate. "With the recent addition of Ferragamo fragrances and the forthcoming addition of Donna Karan and DKNY fragrances next summer, we look forward to accelerating our sales growth with expectations of attaining $1 billion in net sales within two to three years," notes CEO Jean Madar.
- Shares of IPAR are up 27% YTD.