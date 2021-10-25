American Campus Communities FFO beats by $0.02, misses on revenue
Oct. 25, 2021
- American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC): Q3 FFO of $0.40 beats by $0.02.
- Revenue of $219.41M misses by $3.04M.
- Achieved 95.8 percent opening fall occupancy with 3.3 and 3.8 percent average rental rate growth over the prior year for the 2021 and 2022 same store portfolios, respectively.
- Grew same store net operating income by 10.5% versus the third quarter 2020, with revenues increasing 8.5% and operating expenses increasing 6.8%.
- Outlook 2021:The company is maintaining its recently increased guidance range for the year ending December 31, 2021, anticipating that FFO will be in the range of $2.06 to $2.14, and FFOM will be in the range of $2.04 to $2.12 per share, respectively.
- Consensus FFO Estimate for FY2021 is $2.08; Consensus Revenue Estimate is $910.52M.