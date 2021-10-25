Digital Realty expands coverage and capacity of PlatformDIGITAL across Africa

Oct. 25, 2021 4:38 PM ETDigital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • Digital Realty (NYSE:DLR) announced today the formation of a JV to acquire Medallion Data Centres, Nigeria's leading colocation and interconnection provider; Medallion's management team, led by CEO and co-founder Ike Nnamani, will continue to lead the business.
  • Medallion operates two data centers, one in Lagos which is he leading connectivity hub in Western Africa and one in Abuja, the capital of Nigeria.
  • Under the transaction, the JV is also acquiring a land parcel adjacent to the Lagos data center to provide near-term expansion capacity.
  • Africa is evolving into a major interconnection hub for data-driven businesses that require a scalable, future-proof platform to facilitate global hybrid and multi-cloud infrastructure.
  • The deployment of PlatformDIGITAL, Digital Realty's market-leading global data center platform, across Africa will enable multinational and local businesses to rapidly scale their digital transformations.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.