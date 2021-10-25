Digital Realty expands coverage and capacity of PlatformDIGITAL across Africa
Oct. 25, 2021 4:38 PM ETDigital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Digital Realty (NYSE:DLR) announced today the formation of a JV to acquire Medallion Data Centres, Nigeria's leading colocation and interconnection provider; Medallion's management team, led by CEO and co-founder Ike Nnamani, will continue to lead the business.
- Medallion operates two data centers, one in Lagos which is he leading connectivity hub in Western Africa and one in Abuja, the capital of Nigeria.
- Under the transaction, the JV is also acquiring a land parcel adjacent to the Lagos data center to provide near-term expansion capacity.
- Africa is evolving into a major interconnection hub for data-driven businesses that require a scalable, future-proof platform to facilitate global hybrid and multi-cloud infrastructure.
- The deployment of PlatformDIGITAL, Digital Realty's market-leading global data center platform, across Africa will enable multinational and local businesses to rapidly scale their digital transformations.