indie Semiconductor to buy Analog Devices’ Symeo Radar division
Oct. 25, 2021
- indie Semiconductoi (NASDAQ:INDI) to purchase Symeo GmbH, Analog Devices’s (NASDAQ:ADI) Munich-based radar division consisting of ~35 team members specializing in radar hardware and software development for emerging safety system applications.
- Symeo's industry-leading RF and sensor technology enables real-time position detection and distance measurement for high precision radar solutions.
- The synergistic business carve-out adds industry-leading capabilities in support of ADAS and autonomous vehicle applications.
- “Bringing Analog Devices’ Symeo radar division under the indie umbrella significantly expands our sensor modality capabilities and affirms our commitment to the radar market. indie is effectively augmenting our highly skilled vision processing, perception and LiDAR teams in a way designed to enable us to offer distinctive yet affordable solutions to help our customers achieve unprecedented levels of active sensing integration across nearly all classes of vehicles. With the addition of this world-class engineering organization, we are accelerating indie’s entry into the radar market and, as a result, we believe we are better positioned to capture billion-dollar strategic programs among global automotive customers.” said Donald McClymont, co-founder and CEO.
- INDI trades 1.5% higher during after hours.