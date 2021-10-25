Alexandria Real Estate Equities beats Q3 estimates on leasing volume, rental rate growth

  • Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) tops Q3 earnings and revenue consensus estimates, reflecting high leasing volume and strong rental rate growth, according to its earnings report.
  • Q3 net operating income of $1.3B Y/Y climbs from $234.3M in Q3 a year ago.
  • Cuts full-year 2021 occupancy guidance range to 93.3% to 93.9% from 94.3% to 94.9% in the prior review.
  • Hikes rental rate (on a cash basis) to 19.0% to 22.0% from 18.0% to 21.0% in the prior outlook.
  • Sees FFO per share rising to $9.08 - $9.10 from a prior view of $8.95 - $9.03.
  • Q3 FFO per share of $1.95 beats the consensus estimate of $0.63, compared with $1.83 in Q3 a year ago, and beats revenues by $14.82M to $547.8M vs. $545M in Q3 2020.
  • Tenant collections remain consistently high, with 99.6% of October billings collected as of the date of this quarterly report; tenant receivables balance of $7.7M continues to be near historical lows.
  • Conference call on Oct. 26 at 3:00 p.m. ET.
